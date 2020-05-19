You are the owner of this article.
Police: Affton man charged with murder in January shooting death of woman
Leron Harris

Leron Harris was charged Friday, May 15, 2020, with first-degree murder in connection to a January shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police

ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old Affton man was charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting death of a woman in St. Louis, police said Tuesday.

Leron Harris, of the 5100 block of Waldo Avenue, was arrested Friday and is being held without bond, St. Louis County police said in a statement. In addition to first-degree murder, Harris is facing several other charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police entered a home in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard on Jan. 27 and found 44-year-old Alesha Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown died at the scene. Another woman also was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The unidentified, 41-year-old woman told investigators that Harris shot her and Brown in the head after stealing money from them, according to police.

The woman said Harris was accompanied by another man but police have not indicated whether the second man also is in custody.

Online court records don't indicate whether Harris has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police have not indicated why the two women were targeted.

