LINCOLN COUNTY — Police announced on Wednesday they are investigating to identify the remains of a person found dead in an abandoned home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report about a dead body inside an abandoned home near the municipalities of Foley and Winfield.

Police have not made available the cause of death or the identity of the person.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 636-528-8546 or submit a tip online at https://lcsomo.gov/crime-tip/.