Police: Another murder-suicide in St. Louis County, the third such case in three weeks

For the third time in about three weeks, St. Louis County detectives are investigating what they suspect is a murder-suicide.

All six people who have died in the separate attacks were men.

The latest happened Thursday night, when two men died in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive. Police were called about a shooting victim in a home about 9:50 p.m. Thursday and found two men dead. Both had been shot.

The names of the men haven't been released. Panus said the men knew each other but she didn't elaborate.

This was the second suspected murder-suicide in St. Louis County since Tuesday night, when two men died on the parking lot outside Larry's Tavern in Wildwood.

In that case, police said Jason Skiles was shot to death by Darren Jaycox, who then shot himself. Police have not provided a motive, and bar owner told the Post-Dispatch that she reviewed surveillance footage and saw no clues there would be violence.

“They acted like best friends, even though they’d only known each other two hours,” the owner said.

Skiles, 40, was from Hillsboro and a first-timer at the bar. Jaycox, 51, lived in Wildwood.

On March 31, at a home in Northwoods, Dwight Hogans Sr., 59, was shot to death by his son at the family's Northwoods home in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue, police said. The 24-year-old son, Dwight Hogans Jr. later killed himself nearby.

The family had no answers why the son would turn on his father. One relative, LaTonya Hogans, speculated it was drug-induced.

“We don’t know if he got ahold of some weed that was laced, to make him have these demented thoughts in his head,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “That’s what we are thinking.”

