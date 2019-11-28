KIRKWOOD − Police are asking for help to identify a man who allegedly used a knife to rob a small business here Wednesday.
Police said the man approached the front counter at Greentree Cleaners, 461 North Kirkwood Road, around 3:30 p.m. and demanded money.
After receiving cash, he ordered an employee to go to the back of the store before fleeing the area on foot, police said.
The robber was described as a white man, about 50 to 60 years old, who wore a dark stocking cap, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kirkwood Police at 314-822-5858.