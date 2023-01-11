 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Armed robbers break into St. Louis vet clinic, steal medications

ST. LOUIS — A handful of armed robbers stormed into a local veterinary clinic Tuesday evening, held employees at gunpoint and stole medication from a locker, police said Wednesday. 

Employees were closing down City Paws Veterinary Clinic at 2200 S. Vandeventer just before 6 p.m. when four or five people in their late teens or early 20s went into the store bearing guns, police said. 

They ordered the employees to the back of the clinic and demanded they open a locker full of medications. Police said the robbers took the medicine and money and fled in a maroon SUV, police said. 

Police have not identified any suspects. 

