Police arrest 16 people in Florissant after protest Saturday outside station declared unlawful

FLORISSANT — A protest outside the Florissant Police station Saturday night resulted in 16 arrests, police said, when officers pushed protesters back after ordering them to move away from the station.

Police pushed protesters across the lawn back to Lindbergh Boulevard, where they continued chanting and shouting at police.

A woman who was among the protesters and identified herself only as Trini said the protest was peaceful until police pushed forward.

“There is no such thing as an unlawful assembly when we are out here peacefully protesting,” she said. “No one was belligerent until the cops were; they were the ones that cast the first stone.”

Police and protesters squared off over the roadway until about midnight, when protesters left the area. Police ordered protesters to disperse and marched forward several times. Some protesters threw water bottles and cardboard boxes as police advanced, and walked toward the police station when police withdrew.