Police arrest 18-year-old suspected of fatally shooting man in November

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old suspected of fatally shooting another man last year.

Police said 50-year-old Jerome Taylor, of the 4200 block of North 20th Street, was killed around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 15 as he investigated the sound of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane.

Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. No charges had been filed in the case. The Post-Dispatch does not identify suspects unless they have been charged by prosecutors.