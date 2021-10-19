Police arrest 19-year-old for weekend shooting in South St. Louis

Update: This story has been updated with the name of the person who was killed.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to a call for a shooting in the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard near the border of the Carondelet and Holly Hills neighborhoods. They found 32-year-old Devan Greer, of the 3700 block of Garnier Street, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the man who was arrested because he has not been charged with a crime.

Police are asking prosecutors to file second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the shooting.