Police arrest 2 in connection with weekend killing in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — An Illinois man is facing life in prison after police say he shot and killed a man during a robbery in Collinsville late Sunday night.

Caleb Smith, 20, of Tilden, Illinois, is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. The murder charges are all related to the same incident.

A woman, Dakota Winters, 24, of Granite City, was also charged with armed robbery in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Tuesday that Devin T. Judd of Marissa, Illinois, stumbled into a Collinsville Hampton Inn Sunday after being shot. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis had earlier said Judd lived in Lenzburg.

Judd on Sunday was taken to St. Louis University Hospital, where he later died.

Smith's bail is $500,0000, and Winters' is $200,000.

Both are in custody at Collinsville Police Department until their transfer to Madison County Jail.

