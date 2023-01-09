Police arrest 3 teenagers after St. Charles shooting, manhunt that closed 3 schools

ST. CHARLES — A 52-year-old restaurant worker in St. Charles was shot Monday morning after yelling at a teen boy he said got inside his car while it was left warming up.

The shooting led to a manhunt that spread into Maryland Heights and shut down three schools in the area.

Three teen boys, all between 14 and 16, were arrested in the shooting. Six people were initially taken into custody, but three girls were later determined to be witnesses, said Lt. Thomas Wilkison with St. Charles police.

Three Pattonville School District school buildings were closed Monday as the search was conducted around Champ Landfill, southeast of Interstate 70 and Highway 141.

The shooting happened about five miles away in St. Charles, outside Cracker Barrel at 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The incident began about 5:30 a.m. when an employee of the restaurant was taking out the trash and warming up his truck while he prepared to leave at the end of his shift, police said. The man saw a Nissan pull up to his truck, then saw one of the boys get out of the car and into the employee's truck.

The man yelled at the boy in his truck, and the boy got out of the truck to fire several shots at the man, striking him in the elbow and buttocks.

All three people then drove off in the Nissan, which went east on Interstate 70. They left the car on the side of the highway when it got a flat tire, and stole a work truck at a trash dump in Earth City. Shortly after, Wilkison said, they ditched the truck.

That's when Maryland Heights officers spotted the three teenage boys with three girls. After a short search, five of them were taken into custody.

Police found the third boy around 8:30 a.m., Wilkison said.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found, the lieutenant said.

Police discovered later that the boys were driving a stolen Nissan and had left the girls at a hotel in Earth City when they went to the restaurant.

The boys were transported to St. Louis County Juvenile Court, Wilkison said.

The three schools that closed as a result of the manhunt were Pattonville High School, at 2497 Creve Coeur Mill Road; Rose Acres Elementary, at 2905 Rose Acres Lane; and Holman Middle School, at 11055 St. Charles Rock Road.

A district spokeswoman said virtual classes were being held Monday for students who attend those three schools. The district made the decision to close those school buildings around 6:25 a.m. and messages started going to the high school families first because their buses leave earlier.

Holman isn't close to the search area, but some students at Holman might be at bus stops near the search area and district officials didn't want them outside while police were searching.

Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch contributed.