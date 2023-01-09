Police arrest 3 teenagers in manhunt after St. Charles shooting, which closed three schools

ST. CHARLES — A 52-year-old restaurant worker was shot while taking out the trash in St. Charles early Monday, and six juveniles were taken into custody after a manhunt spread into Maryland Heights.

Police arrested three boys, all believed to be involved in the shooting. Three girls were also arrested, but later were considered to be witnesses after the fact, said Lt. Thomas Wilkison with St. Charles police.

Three Pattonville School District school buildings near the area of the manhunt were closed Monday as the search was conducted around Champ Landfill, southeast of Interstate 70 and Highway 141. By 8:35 a.m., police in Maryland Heights said all six juveniles were in custody.

The shooting happened in St. Charles about five miles away, outside Cracker Barrel at 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

About 5:30 a.m., an employee of Cracker Barrel was taking out trash while his truck warmed up at the end of his shift, police said. The man saw a Nissan pull up to his truck while he was emptying the trash and saw one person get out of the car and get into his truck, while two others stayed in the Nissan.

The man yelled at the people and the person got out of the employee's truck and fire several shots at the man, striking him in the elbow and buttocks.

All three people then drove off in the Nissan, which went east on Interstate 70. The boys left the car on the side of the highway when it got a flat tire, and stole a work truck at a trash dump in Earth City. Shortly after, Wilkison said, they ditched the truck.

That's when Maryland Heights officers spotted the three boys with three girls. After a short search, five of them were taken into custody.

Police found the third boy around 8:30am, Wilkison said.

The gun used in the shooting has not been located.

Later on, police discovered the boys were driving a stolen Nissan and had left the girls at a hotel in Earth City when they went to the restaurant.

The three boys, ages 14, 15, and 16, were transported to St. Louis County Juvenile Court, Wilkison said.

The Pattonville School District said three schools were closed because of the police activity nearby. They were Pattonville High School, at 2497 Creve Coeur Mill Road; Rose Acres Elementary, at 2905 Rose Acres Lane; and Holman Middle School, at 11055 St. Charles Rock Road.

A district spokeswoman said virtual classes were being held Monday for students who attend those three schools. The district made the decision to close those school buildings around 6:25 a.m. and messages started going to the high school families first because their buses leave earlier.

Holman isn't close to the search area, but some students at Holman might be at bus stops near the search area and district officials didn't want them outside while police were searching.