Police arrest dad after toddler shoots, kills himself in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man whose child found a gun and shot himself inside a car while parked outside a south St. Louis auto parts store.

Isreal Whirley, 2, was inside the car with his mother just before noon when he found the gun between the driver's seat and center console, police said.

His parents drove him to a hospital before police arrived at the AutoZone, near Chippewa Street and Kingshighway, police said.

Isreal later died at the hospital.

His father was arrested after police said he told them he owned the gun and left it in the car. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the father because he has not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.