Police arrest man charged with assaulting St. John police officer with car

ST. JOHN — Authorities on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man accused of briefly dragging a St. John police officer with a car during a traffic stop last month.

St. John police and agents from the U.S. Marshalls service arrested Wendell Mosley around 9:15 a.m. at a hotel in south St. Louis County.

He is facing charges of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing. He is being held without bond, authorities said.

The charges and arrest stem from a traffic stop around 6 p.m. May 20 when St. John police Sgt. Nicholas Tobias tried to pull Mosley over for running a stop sign and having an expired temporary tag.

While Tobias was at the driver's side window, Mosley drove off, dragging Tobias with him, authorities said.

Two St. Louis County police officers caught up to Mosley's car later that night near eastbound Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road. When police got to a dead-end road of Switzer Avenue, the two cars collided, ending the pursuit.

The St. Louis County police were evaluated at a hospital and released, and St. John police said on Facebook they were confident "nature will ensure (Tobias') recovery."

Mosley was on probation for fraud and narcotics charges at the time of his arrest Monday. He also had a stolen gun and an "unknown quantity of narcotics," officials said.

