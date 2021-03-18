Police arrest man in deadly shooting at busy St. Louis intersection

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday said officers have arrested a man in a fatal shooting from January.

The 23-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felonies in the death Jan. 10 of Dwayne Julius Johnson.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect because charges have not been filed. Police said they will be seeking charges soon.

Johnson, 30, of St. Louis, was shot in the head in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue and found dead in a vehicle in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge, police said. Authorities think he was shot before his vehicle crashed.

Johnson lived in the 6100 Block of Lexington Avenue.