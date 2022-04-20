Police arrest man in killing on MetroLink train in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a suspect on suspicion of murdering an Olivette man on a MetroLink train last weekend.
Detectives are seeking charges against the 23-year-old man for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting.
The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed by prosecutors.
The victim, Manu Barge, was shot near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found Barge inside an eastbound MetroLink train. He had been shot in the ear.
Barge, 31, lived in the 9400 block of Olive Boulevard in Olivette.