 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrest man in killing on MetroLink train in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a suspect on suspicion of murdering an Olivette man on a MetroLink train last weekend.

Detectives are seeking charges against the 23-year-old man for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed by prosecutors.

The victim, Manu Barge, was shot near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found Barge inside an eastbound MetroLink train. He had been shot in the ear.

Barge, 31, lived in the 9400 block of Olive Boulevard in Olivette.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News