Police arrest man suspected of shooting, killing another in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another person in the O'Fallon neighborhood.

Police responded around 7:17 p.m. to the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue and found 50-year-old Willie Sanders inside a home with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation suggested Sanders was in the house with a 55-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, neither of whom have been identified by police.

Sanders is suspected of assaulting the woman, and the 29-year-old man shot him, police said. He was arrested at the scene, and the gun was recovered, police said.