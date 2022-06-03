Police arrest man who barricaded himself into East St. Louis home with two kids

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police entered a home here early Friday and arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside with two children for hours.
Police responded to Trendley Avenue, where shots had been fired around 7:30 p.m., police said. A man fled to a home nearby, in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, and barricaded himself inside with children.
Around 3 a.m., state police entered the home and arrested the man. Two children were also taken into protective custody. They were unharmed, police said.
