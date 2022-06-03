 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest man who barricaded himself into East St. Louis home with two kids

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police entered a home here early Friday and arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside with two children for hours. 

Police responded to Trendley Avenue, where shots had been fired around 7:30 p.m., police said. A man fled to a home nearby, in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, and barricaded himself inside with children. 

Around 3 a.m., state police entered the home and arrested the man. Two children were also taken into protective custody. They were unharmed, police said. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

