Police arrest murder suspect in Carondelet neighborhood double shooting

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a murder suspect in a double shooting earlier this month in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police on Thursday said investigators will be seeking charges against a 41-year-old man. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until prosecutors file charges.

Jessica Cotham, 35, was fatally shot April 8 near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. A 53-year-old man who was with Cotham was shot and critically wounded.

Cotham had been sitting in a parked car that night with the 53-year-old man, who was in the driver's seat. A white Volkswagen Passat pulled up and a gunman got out, opened the door of the car Cotham was in and demanded money, police said.

The gunman covered his face with a bandana, police have said.

Cotham and the driver gave the robber money. The gunman ordered them to drive away, then fired shots at the car, hitting Cotham in the neck and the driver in the arm. The driver was critically injured.

The gunman followed in the Passat, then drove away after the shooting.

Cotham was hospitalized and died of her injuries four days later. She lived in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania.

