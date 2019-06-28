Langsdorf, 40, was killed after he responded to a bad check complaint at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday afternoon. He and the suspect, Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, tussled for several seconds before Langsdorf was shot in the back of the neck.
Investigators said the second person in custody, whom they did not identify, is a "person of interest" in connection with Langsdorf's murder.
"Our investigators are coordinating their efforts with the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and reviewing all facts and circumstances regarding the person of interest and their exact involvement in previous crimes, which ultimately led to Bonette Meeks, 26, murdering Officer Langsdorf," a police statement read.
Meeks is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bail.
Officer Michael Langsdorf remembered
Police officers salute a Clayton ambulance carrying the remains of North County Police Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf as it passes under Lackland Avenue in Charlack en route to an Olivette funeral home on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen,
North County Police Cooperative officer George Vargas rests his head on the memorial set up to fellow North County officer Michael Langsdorf outside the North County Police Cooperative's Criminal Investigations building at 8027 Page Avenue in Vinita Park on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by David Carson,
"Please stay with me," clerk tells officer following shooting
Lucretia Johnson, a clerk at Clay's Wellston Food Market, reaches out for support from customers, as she works on Monday, June 24, 2019 following the shooting death of North County Cooperative police officer Michael Langsdorf Sunday afternoon. Johnson, who was selling soul food dinners Sunday, heard the shot while returning to the counter with more food to sell. She said she grabbed the officer's walkie talkie and called for help. "I was talking to him and holding his hand," said Johnson. "Please stay with me." Another clerk did the same. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Family and friends of North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf watch as the procession carrying his body arrives at Kriegshauser West Mortuary from the St. Louis County Morgue on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. A large procession of police cars escorted his body to the Kriegshauser West, and fire trucks with flags where positioned along the route. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, center, is surrounded by area police chiefs, including North County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchannan, second left, and St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez, left, before a news conference about fallen police officer Michael Langsdorf held at Beyond Housing on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a man trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen,
North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin shows a booking mugshot of Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, charged in the killing of police officer Michael Langsdorf, during a news conference at Beyond Housing on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a man trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Family and friends of officer Michael Langsdorf console each other at Kriegshauser West Mortuary after his body was transferred there via from the St. Louis County Morgue on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. A large procession of police cars escorted his body to the Kriegshauser West, and fire trucks with flags where positioned along the route. Photo by David Carson,
North County Police Cooperative officers salute as the body officer Michael Langsdorf is removed from an ambulance at Kriegshauser West Mortuary on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by David Carson,
