Police arrest seven protesters in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Police in St. Charles arrested seven people in a protest Sunday night.

Seven people at an ExpectUs protest were arrested on suspicion including property damage, assault on a law enforcement officer and refusal to disperse. They were booked and released. Police said they would be seeking charges from the prosecutor.

No one was hurt, police said.

The ExpectUs protest called for an end to racial injustice. They began near the intersection of Lombard and Beale streets about 6 p.m. Police said the protesters remained in the area for about an hour, and protestors blocked the intersection of South Fifth and Lombard streets.

After the demonstration, protesters blocked the road in front of the St. Charles police station on Zumbehl Road and defaced a sign, police said. Officers ordered them to disperse after 8 p.m., and a final order was issued at 8:43 p.m., police said.