Police arrest suspect in death of St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in the death of a St. Louis County man whose body was found near the Poplar Street Bridge this month.

The victim was identified as Charles Braxton, 57, of the 12700 block of Needle Point Court in unincorporated St. Louis County. He was found dead in Illinois but police discovered he had been killed in St. Louis city.

On Jan. 13, East St. Louis police found Braxton's body near the Poplar Street Bridge, near Sixth Street and Trendley Avenue. Illinois State Police investigated the death and determined that Braxton was killed Jan. 3 in the 2900 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis. Police put the time of the homicide that day as around 1 p.m.

Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect, who lives in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because charges had not been filed as of Wednesday morning.

St. Louis police took over the investigation and detectives plan to seek warrants against the suspect for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.

Authorities have not provided details about how Braxton was killed or given a possible motive in the case.

