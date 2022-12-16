Police arrest suspect in double homicide in south St. Louis

St. Louis police have arrested a suspect in Thursday's double homicide in south St. Louis.

Two men were shot to death about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of South Broadway, in the city's Patch neighborhood.

A large crowd gathered at the crime scene, and police issued an "officer in need of aid" call summoning backup. No officers were injured at the scene or involved in the shooting, police said.

The names and ages of the men who died have not been released. Authorities also haven't said what led to the shooting. One person was arrested but not yet charged.

Thursday's double homicide brings to at least eight the number of people slain in the city of St. Louis in the last six days. Four people were killed Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

