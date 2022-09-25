Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting near Ameristar Casino in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A suspect in a fatal shooting near the Ameristar Casino Saturday afternoon is in police custody.

A woman, 37, was killed in the shooting about 3:30 p.m. in an apartment the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard. A killed second woman, 32, was also shot and wounded.

She was being treated a hospital Sunday for non-life threatening wounds, according to a news release.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man who left the apartment in a red Ford Fusion, turned himself in to police in the City of St. Louis, St. Charles Police said. He is now in police custody in St. Charles.

Officers responding to the shooting had also found two boys inside the apartment, police said. The boys have been reunited with another family member.

Police did not release more details.