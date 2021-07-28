 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect in killing of man in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis
Police arrest suspect in killing of man in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday with victim's name and arrest of suspect

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect early Wednesday in the shooting death of a St. Louis man in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis.

The victim, Deron Mitchell, was found dead about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in a home in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue. He had been shot in the head. Mitchell, 39, lived in the same block of Wabada.

Police arrested the 22-year-old man at the scene and recovered a firearm. Police released no additional information, including a possible motive for the killing or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

