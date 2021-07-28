Police arrest suspect in killing of man in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday with victim's name and arrest of suspect
ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect early Wednesday in the shooting death of a St. Louis man in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis.
The victim, Deron Mitchell, was found dead about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in a home in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue. He had been shot in the head. Mitchell, 39, lived in the same block of Wabada.
Police arrested the 22-year-old man at the scene and recovered a firearm. Police released no additional information, including a possible motive for the killing or the relationship between the suspect and victim.
