Police arrest suspect in seemingly unprovoked stabbing at Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday announced they've arrested a St. Louis man in connection with last week's stabbing of an arriving traveler at Lambert International Airport.

Verron Shaw, 25, was arrested in Illinois and extradited Friday to St. Louis, airport police said. Shaw faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond is set at $250,000.

Police said Shaw ran off after stabbing a man July 9 outside Terminal 1, near exit 5. The victim was taken to DePaul Hospital and released the next day.

An airport spokesperson said the attack was “unprovoked.” Police have not released a motive.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Shaw.