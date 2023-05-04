ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released more details about the shooting death of a man on Wednesday afternoon in the Central West End neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Laclede and Taylor avenues, according to a police report.

When they arrived, they found a man shot multiples times who was not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police had not released his identity as of Wednesday afternoon, but did describe details of the shooting from witnesses who spoke with investigators.

Several people talked to police and provided a description of two suspects, who were later apprehended after a short foot pursuit after they were spotted at Newstead and Forest Park avenues.

Both men were arrested and police said they were armed.

Investigators believe the incident began at an apartment in the 4400 block of Forest Park Parkway, when the two men confronted the victim over personal matters.

The victim ran and they chased him, police said. He was shot he ran on the sidewalk near North Taylor and Laclede avenues.