Updated at 4 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS • A teen who had barricaded himself inside a home was arrested on Tuesday after a police standoff.
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. to reports of a burglar in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood, police said. Eventually the suspect barricaded himself in the home. All other occupants were able to get out of the building, police said.
Investigators said they did not believe the break-in was random, and called it a domestic incident.
Police said they initially believed the suspect was armed when the standoff began, but officials declined to say whether they found the suspect to be armed once he was arrested, citing the ongoing investigation.
Multiple family members at the scene told the Post-Dispatch that the suspect was a 16-year-old boy, who was visiting his girlfriend at the home.
Police said the suspect is 17 years old.
Police eventually took a suspect into custody, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect did not complain of injuries, police said. An officer sustained a minor injury to his wrist.
Laurie Skrivan and Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.