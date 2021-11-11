Police arrest two in October killing of 19-year-old St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say they have arrested two teens and will seek charges in the last month's killing of a 19-year-old woman in St. Louis.

Police said Thursday they arrested two males, 17 and 18, in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Isis Mahr in the city's Baden neighborhood. Mahr, a cousin of former lawmaker Maria Chappelle-Nadal, died after a quadruple shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Church Road in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

Charges had not been filed against either teen Thursday morning.

Mahr graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in 2020 and played soccer and basketball there. Her father, Atif Mahr, said she regularly mentored youngsters at the Wohl Community Center, 1515 North Kingshighway. He said Isis worked as a nursing aide at a senior community and would have begun nursing school in January.

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch, Atif Mahr said he believes a lack of family support is the main reason youth resort to violence and that lax gun laws make guns more accessible to young people.