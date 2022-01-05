Police arrest two people after SUV hits deputy in St. Charles County

Police arrested two people Wednesday after a deputy from St. Charles County was struck by an SUV and seriously hurt in a vehicle-theft investigation, authorities said. The SUV's driver also struck two police vehicles and led police on a chase.
The deputy was hit about 4 a.m. after police with St. Charles County's multi-jurisdictional auto theft task force stopped a GMC Denali for "casing" the area near Interstate 70 and Fifth Street. The deputy had come to a traffic stop to transport a prisoner.
Police were talking to people in the SUV when the driver sped off, ramming a St. Charles County police vehicle and hitting the deputy who was standing along the road, police said. Officers from surrounding agencies joined in a police chase. Dispatchers said the SUV had run over the deputy and that a man was driving the SUV and a woman was sitting in the passenger seat.
The unidentified deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
The SUV went east on I-70 and crossed the Missouri River into St. Louis County. The SUV headed north onto Highway 141. Police said they were moving just under 60 mph in the pursuit.
The chase ended when the SUV hit a Cottleville Police Department patrol car near Route 141 at Rider Trail North, not far from St. Charles Rock Road. Police arrested the driver and passenger and found a firearm and what they think is fentanyl.