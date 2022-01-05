Police arrest two people after SUV hits deputy in St. Charles County

Police arrested two people Wednesday after a deputy from St. Charles County was struck by an SUV and seriously hurt in a vehicle-theft investigation, authorities said. The SUV's driver also struck two police vehicles and led police on a chase.

The deputy was hit about 4 a.m. after police with St. Charles County's multi-jurisdictional auto theft task force stopped a GMC Denali for "casing" the area near Interstate 70 and Fifth Street. The deputy had come to a traffic stop to transport a prisoner.

Police were talking to people in the SUV when the driver sped off, ramming a St. Charles County police vehicle and hitting the deputy who was standing along the road, police said. Officers from surrounding agencies joined in a police chase. Dispatchers said the SUV had run over the deputy and that a man was driving the SUV and a woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

The unidentified deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The SUV went east on I-70 and crossed the Missouri River into St. Louis County. The SUV headed north onto Highway 141. Police said they were moving just under 60 mph in the pursuit.