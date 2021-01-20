Police arrest two people in Lincoln County stabbing death

LINCOLN COUNTY — Police arrested two people Tuesday night in connection to a fatal stabbing last weekend in Lincoln County.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Alex B. Kersting, 24, and Monica L. Deroy, 41, were arrested without incident about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police on Wednesday said they plan to seek charges in the death of Christopher Wright, 44.
Wright, of Lincoln County, was stabbed Sunday on Grizzlys Lane in Snow Hill Township. Police found him around 4:30 p.m. after responding to a call for a fight.
From staff reports
