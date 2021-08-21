Police arrest two suspected of murdering man in Benton Park West

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested two people in connection with a man's Friday shooting death in south city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police responded at 4 p.m. Friday to a shooting near Pestalozzi Street and Jefferson Avenue. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

St. Louis Police said Saturday they had arrested a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The newspaper is not identifying the suspects because the circuit attorney's office has not yet filed charges.