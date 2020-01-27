Police arrest union protesters blocking street in downtown St. Louis

Protesters with the Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors and other supporters join hands as they block traffic on Washington Avenue at Seventh Street in front of US Bank on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. About 20 people were arrested by St. Louis police bicycle patrol officers during a sit-in on the street. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green is taken into custody by St. Louis police officers after she joined a sit-in on Washington Avenue at Seventh Street in front of US Bank, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. About 20 people were arrested by bike patrol officers as they called for $15 an hour for Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Activist Tory Russell continues to chant from a police van as he joined about 20 other protesters arrested during a sit-in on Washington Avenue at Seventh Street in front of US Bank, where they called for $15 an hour for Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Lew Moye, president emeritus of St. Louis Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, is taken into custody by St. Louis police officers after he joined a sit-in on Washington Avenue at Seventh Street in front of US Bank, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. About 20 people were arrested by bike patrol officers as they called for $15 an hour for Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Protesters were arrested about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers arrested about 20 protesters — including St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green — who were sitting in the middle of Washington Avenue downtown Monday as part of a union rally for local janitors.
Protesters with the Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors gathered with other union supporters and local officials to march down 7th Street Monday morning, beginning at Market Street and ending on Washington Avenue near the America's Center Convention Complex.
Shortly after noon, a group of protesters put down a white cloth on the street and sat in a circle singing and chanting for several minutes before St. Louis police officers peacefully took them into custody with flexcuffs.
The rally was meant to raise awareness of St. Louis janitors' contract negotiations and their demand for wages to be raised to $15 an hour.
The statewide minimum wage set by Missouri law is $9.45 an hour, up from $8.60 in 2019. The federal minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, is $7.25 an hour.
On Jan. 17, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson set $15 as the new minimum wage for the city's lowest-paid civil service employees. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones last year did the same when she won approval of a new $15 minimum wage for 99 of her office’s lowest-paid jobs, including many in the city parking division.