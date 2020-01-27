You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest union protesters blocking street in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers arrested about 20 protesters — including St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green — who were sitting in the middle of Washington Avenue downtown Monday as part of a union rally for local janitors.

Protesters with the Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors gathered with other union supporters and local officials to march down 7th Street Monday morning, beginning at Market Street and ending on Washington Avenue near the America's Center Convention Complex. 

Shortly after noon, a group of protesters put down a white cloth on the street and sat in a circle singing and chanting for several minutes before St. Louis police officers peacefully took them into custody with flexcuffs. 

The rally was meant to raise awareness of St. Louis janitors' contract negotiations and their demand for wages to be raised to $15 an hour. 

The statewide minimum wage set by Missouri law is $9.45 an hour, up from $8.60 in 2019. The federal minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, is $7.25 an hour.

On  Jan. 17, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson set $15 as the new minimum wage for the city's lowest-paid civil service employees. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones last year did the same when she won approval of a new $15 minimum wage for 99 of her office’s lowest-paid jobs, including many in the city parking division.

Krewson’s announcement came amid an ongoing campaign by area janitors seeking a wage of at least $15 an hour from cleaning contractors.

