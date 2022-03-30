Police arrest woman in connection with 12-year-old killed in accidental shooting by brother

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday announced they arrested a woman in connection with a 12-year-old who was accidentally shot by his brother the previous evening.

The 36-year-old woman, who the Post-Dispatch is not naming because she has not been formally charged by prosecutors, was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The boy, 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson of the 3700 block of Compton Avenue, was killed around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Summit Place. His 10-year-old brother shot him when a gun he was holding accidentally went off, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Police said the woman owned the gun. The department's child abuse unit is handling the investigation.

The shooting was the second such death in a matter of days.

On Friday, a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl died in a shooting at the scene of a family party in an apartment at South 10th and Spruce streets.

Police said the girl, Paris Harvey, shot Kuaron Harvey, and then herself early that morning. Family members said Saturday that they believed the deaths were accidental. They said the incident was streamed on Instagram Live while the two cousins were making a video together.

Police said Wednesday they had not yet identified the owner of the gun in that case and therefore hadn't asked for charges.

Correction: This story has been corrected to define the relationship between the woman who was arrested and the children.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

