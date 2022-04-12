 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest woman in connection with shooting death of St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death earlier this month of a man in his home on Thekla Avenue.

Officers are asking prosecutors to charge a 42-year-old woman with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Tyrone Armstrong’s death.

A police spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon the woman was not in custody. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office said the matter is under review.

Armstrong was found shot dead in a home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue just after 1 a.m. April 3.

Police said preliminary reports indicated he had shot himself, but investigators could not determine the particular circumstances surrounding his death. Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

Investigators at that point described the suspect as a woman in her 40s.

