Police arrest woman who took critically ill daughter from St. Louis hospital

The Missouri Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert early Thursday after finding a critically ill baby girl who was taken from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Police arrested the girl's mother and took the 10-month-old daughter back to the hospital for treatment.

The girl, wrapped in a pink blanket, had been taken from the hospital by her mother, 24, on Wednesday against doctor's orders, police said. The patrol issued an Amber Alert and police searched overnight for the mother and child in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities didn't say where they were found.

The child had been in the hospital Wednesday in critical and unstable condition due to neglect, St. Louis County police said. The hospital told officers that the child was in "imminent threat of death" without medical care. The Amber Alert was issued about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and canceled less than three hours later.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the woman arrested because she has not been charged.