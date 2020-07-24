Police ask for public's help finding suspect after dead man found in Bridgeton storage locker

BRIDGETON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect and a vehicle after a body was found Friday morning in a Bridgeton storage locker.

Police are searching for Michael Molinari, 27, with a last known address on Tennyson Avenue in Overland. Video from the scene shows Molinari, a white male, in a newer model, gray Dodge Ram pickup truck ramming through a gate to exit the storage facility. The truck has significant front-end damage.

Police were called about 4:30 a.m. to Love's Self Storage at 13945 Missouri Bottom Road for a report of the truck driving through the facility's gate from the inside, said assistant Bridgeton police chief Major Mark Mossotti.

By the time the officers arrived, the truck was gone, Mossotti said. A few hours later, officers returned to the storage facility when an employee found a dead man inside one of the indoor storage lockers.

The victim was 28 years old, police say.

Love's Self Storage is next to an affiliated gas station and truck stop Love's Travel Stop off Missouri Highway 370.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 314-739-7557.

Updated at 4:40 p.m. Friday with more information.

