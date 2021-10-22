Police: Ballwin man ran over 72-year-old during road rage incident at Parkway South High School

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A 73-year-old Ballwin man was charged Friday with running over a 72-year-old multiple times with his car during a Thursday road rage incident.

Manchester police said officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Parkway South High School parking lot where they found a man lying in the road, suffering "severe" injuries from being run over multiple times by a car.

An investigation revealed the man had been in a road rage argument with Michael T. Gallagher, 73, on Manchester Road before the two moved to the parking lot, police said.

It is unclear how the 72-year-old ended up in front of Gallagher's vehicle, but Gallagher ran over him multiple times until the man's wife and a Parkway student stood in between Gallagher's vehicle and the man to stop him from getting run over again, police said.

Manchester police Chief Scott Will said the wife and student likely saved the man from even worse injuries or being killed. The man is expected to survive.

Gallagher was arrested and is being held without bail at the St. Louis County jail on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree robbery and armed criminal action.