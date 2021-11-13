Police: Bar owner dies after being 'intentionally' hit by vehicle following fight

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a bar in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood was killed early Friday after being intentionally hit with a vehicle after a bar fight, police said.

Officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar and Grill where they found two people had been struck by a vehicle after a fight that began inside the bar.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The bar's owner, James Wors, 54, of Oakville, died. Another suffered fractures and abrasions and a third was treated and released. Two others did not require medical attention, police said.

Police said the victims were struck by a Chevrolet Cruze. The people in the Cruze fled, but police later found it about one half-mile away in the 4800 block of Oleatha Avenue. They took three people into custody. A fourth person, a 26-year-old man, turned himself in to homicide detectives, police said.

That man, William Warden, of Imperial, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault, according to court documents.

Police are seeking charges of fourth-degree assault for the three other suspects, ranging in age from 21 to 25.

