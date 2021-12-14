Police believe Ferguson man clubbed pit bulls to death with sledgehammer

FERGUSON — A Ferguson man was charged with torturing two pit bulls to death with a sledgehammer.

Augusta T. Boyd, 43, of the 800 block of Airport Road, was charged Sunday with two felony counts of animal abuse by torture and/or mutilation.

Charges said that on Saturday, Ferguson police officers found two pit bulls dead from apparent head trauma, both chained inside a dog house in Boyd's back yard. Police said in court documents that they found other wounds on the dogs consistent with stabbing.

Police found a bloody sledgehammer inside Boyd's home and believe he used it to kill the dogs, police said in court documents. Boyd also admitted killing the dogs.

Boyd's criminal history includes convictions of drug dealing, vehicle tampering, driving while intoxicated, stealing and arrests for robbery, violating a protection order and assault of a law enforcement officer, according to charges.

A judge ordered Boyd held on a $25,000 cash-only bail.

