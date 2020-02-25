Police board seeking more public feedback on picking the next St. Louis County police chief

SOUTH COUNTY — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners will hold the second of three community meetings on Wednesday to hear from the public about the selection of the next police chief.

The two-hour meeting begins at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Lemay, located at 305 Gregg Road.

The agenda is available online at www.stlouiscountypolice.com. To navigate the site, select “Who We Are,” then “Board of Police Commissioners,” then “Meeting Agendas.”

The third and final community meeting will be held Tuesday, March 10, at Parkway North High School, 12860 Fee Fee Road.

Board Chairman William Ray Price Jr. has said each event will be an opportunity for residents to identify the “two or three most important attributes the board should consider in their selection of the next chief of police.” Speakers will have three minutes and should arrive before the meeting to sign up to address the board.