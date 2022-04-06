Police: Body of man found in Jefferson County was likely dumped there overnight

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday morning near New Sugar Creek and Coil roads in the Fenton area.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said police think the man's body had been dumped there overnight. Marshak said there were no obvious signs of violence.

The man was 31 years old and lived in High Ridge. His name was not released.

The sheriff said the death is suspicious because investigators don't know how he died or how he ended up there.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 636-797-5515.

The area where the body was found is between Hawkins and Gravois roads.

