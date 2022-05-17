 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Boy shot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Tuesday, police said. 

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Labadie and Clarence avenues, police said. 

The boy was shot in the back, police said, but his condition was not known. Police did not indicate the boy's age.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 16, 46 children are on that list. Eight have died. Thirty-eight were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

 

