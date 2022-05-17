Police: Boy shot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Labadie and Clarence avenues, police said.
The boy was shot in the back, police said, but his condition was not known. Police did not indicate the boy's age.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
As of May 16, 46 children are on that list. Eight have died. Thirty-eight were injured.
Police identified the teenager Sunday as Kyierah Jeffries, 16.
The boy was one of several children playing outside in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue.
The boy was shot in an alley of the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
The boy found the gun under a mattress at a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.
The boy told police a friend accidentally shot him, but police say he provided conflicting accounts of what happened.
He was hit in both legs as he walked near Wells and Rowan avenues.
The girl and her grandmother were walking near Olive and Locust streets when the girl screamed in pain and had what appeared to be a bullet gr…
The teen arrived at a hospital around 11:45 p.m. reporting he was shot near North Broadway and Switzer Avenue, according to police.
He was injured in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive, between Riverview Drive and Larimore Road, in North County.
He told officers he had gotten out of his vehicle and was going into his home when he was shot.
Shot in the head, the younger boy died at the scene, along Missouri Avenue.
The boy told police that someone in a vehicle opened fire on him and a young woman as they were walking.
The boy was shot and critically injured after getting hold of a gun in a Swansea apartment.
The child was shot in the thigh, and a man in his 20s had a graze wound to his head.
Police said a 10-year-old had been playing with a gun the two found when it fired, shooting the 12-year-old.
The shooting was in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, south of Chouteau Avenue.
Family members said that they believed that the deaths early Friday morning were accidental.
The boy, 13, accidentally shot himself in the foot, police said.
The boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street as he was standing in a parking lot with two other teens.
The teen, shot in the face, was one of three people hurt.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
Bullets came through a wall of a home on Athlone Avenue and hit the girls and a 51-year-old man.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The boy was hit just before noon Sunday, then returned fire on the group that shot at him.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
She was shot in the ankle while playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
The girl was shot in the arm at a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue.
Police found the boy on the ground, near Highland Avenue and Union Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
He wouldn't cooperate with police trying to investigate, officers said.
A bullet grazed the boy in the back of his leg in the 4700 block of South Spring Avenue.