Police: Brentwood man swipes hospital ATM, leaves note apologizing for 'inconvenience'

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A note left in the St. Mary's Hospital break room last week where a credit union ATM once stood read "Sorry for the inconvenience but we are currently upgrading our teller system."

The note listed a phone number to "call for more information," but it wasn't for Health Care Family Credit Union, which owns the ATM; it instead went to Spectrum internet services.

Those clues discovered the afternoon of May 12 seemed suspicious to an ATM service provider who came to the SSM Health hospital at 6420 Clayton Road to check on it. The provider estimated the missing machine held about $23,000 in cash.

Richmond Heights police tapped hospital surveillance video that showed a man using a dolly to remove the ATM from the break room. The man was also seen a day earlier walking directly to the break room without a word to any hospital staff.

Police said the man drove to the hospital in his mother's vehicle, which they found parked outside his Clayton workplace when they arrived to arrest him. Officers also found what appeared to be the same dolly seen in the video.

Officers showed the man a photo of the person seen at St. Mary's the day before the ATM theft, and he acknowledged that he shared a resemblance but refused to answer other questions.

The ATM heist was outlined in a stealing charge filed Thursday against Jamie Geno, 57, of 2200 block of Laverne Court in Brentwood. It was not clear if police recovered the ATM.

Geno was ordered held on $20,000 cash-only bail. He could not be reached Friday and did not yet have a lawyer.

