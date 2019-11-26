Editor's note: A previous version of this story, relying on police information, included the incorrect brand name of the vacuum. Police later revised their information to reflect that the vacuum was manufactured by a different company.
BALLWIN — Police in suburban St. Louis were called last week to free a little dog from the clutches of an automated vacuum cleaner.
Ballwin officers received the call Friday morning from the Oak Tree Farm neighborhood. A whirring robot vacuum had sucked up the tail of an unsuspecting shih tzu mix as it napped in a front room, Ballwin police spokesman Mike Burgoyne said.
When officers arrived they could hear a dog yelping, a woman screaming and a newborn baby crying, Burgoyne said.
Police were able to cut some fur off the dog's tail to free it from the vacuum's grip. The dog was shaken but not injured, Burgoyne said.
"The family was definitely thankful," he said. "We put an end to a pretty hectic start to their day."