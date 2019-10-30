ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a shooting in the Fountain Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Kingshighway for reports of a shooting shortly after 9 p.m.
They found two people shot, a man and a woman, when they arrived.
The woman was shot in the torso and was reported to be neither conscious nor breathing. The man was shot in the mouth and was conscious and breathing.
Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital.
Homicide investigators were requested. Police did not release any other information.