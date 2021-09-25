 Skip to main content
Police capture errant emu in De Soto
The errant emu

A photo provided by De Soto police on Facebook of an emu that was loose in the city on Saturday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police in De Soto on Saturday captured an emu that had been running loose in the city for at least several hours.

About noon Saturday, the department said on Facebook that they were "currently trying to wrangle an Emu that’s loose in the city," and asked for information about the emu's owner.

"We also ask that people stay back and do not scare the animal," the Facebook post said.

A little under two hours later, they reported that the emu had been successfully captured.

