Police capture man they say ran over a police officer in Vinita Park

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with names of police suspects.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Police arrested two men less than 24 hours after police say one of them ran over an officer with the North County Police Cooperative while trying to get away.

On Tuesday, patrol officers arrived at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Vinita Park about 6:15 p.m. after a man trying to use counterfeit money. That man is now identified as Cory Clasen, 25, of St. Louis according to North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin.

Martin identified the officer who is recovering after the incident as Sgt. Lynn Woodard.

Court records show Clasen has previously been convicted for stealing in St. Louis County.

Clasen was also was accompanied by Dennis Vehlewald, 22, of Truesdale. Court records show Vehlewald has previously been convicted on assault and drug charges.

Officers confronted the pair, Clasen ran and Vehlewald got into a vehicle to get away.

Vehlewald then ran over the officer with his vehicle, leaving the officer with head, leg and other injuries. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.