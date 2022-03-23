Police capture teen boy after chase ends in Jefferson County

ARNOLD — Police captured a teenage boy and were looking for two other people Wednesday when a police pursuit ended along Interstate 55 near Arnold.

The pursuit started in Cape Girardeau County, about 90 miles away, though it wasn't immediately clear what sparked the chase.

Jackson police Lt. Alex Broch said the suspects had rummaged through cars to steal belongings but were gone by the time officers arrived. Cape Girardeau sheriff's Capt. Sean Adams could not be reached for comment.

Police along the way flattened the tires of the car by throwing down spike strips, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said. Crystal City police used spike strips, as did Arnold police.

With its tires flattened, the vehicle eventually crashed about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-55 near Highway 141. Three people in the car ran off, and authorities brought in a police dog to help search. Marshak said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Someone in the fleeing car may have fired gunshots at police during the pursuit, Marshak said, adding that he doesn't think police fired any shots.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.