 Skip to main content
Police capture three shoplifting suspects after pursuit in St. Charles County
0 comments

Police capture three shoplifting suspects after pursuit in St. Charles County

{{featured_button_text}}

O'FALLON, Mo. — A police pursuit ended Tuesday night when officers used stop sticks to deflate tires of shoplifting suspects' getaway vehicle.

Three men were arrested in a field off Highway 364.

The men are accused of shoplifting from a store on Mexico Loop Road West before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched the area and found the three men sitting in a vehicle with its lights off in a neighborhood nearby. When they saw the officer, they took off and the chase began.

After the tires were flattened near Highway K and Highway N, the vehicle limped along, heading east on Highway 364 for a half-mile until it ran into a farm field. Three men in the car ran off. Officers chased them into the field and arrested them, police said.

A fourth person was arrested at the store. Police plan to seek charges Wednesday from the St. Charles County prosecutor. No injuries were reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Texas abortion ban turns citizens into vigilantes

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News