Police capture three shoplifting suspects after pursuit in St. Charles County

O'FALLON, Mo. — A police pursuit ended Tuesday night when officers used stop sticks to deflate tires of shoplifting suspects' getaway vehicle.

Three men were arrested in a field off Highway 364.

The men are accused of shoplifting from a store on Mexico Loop Road West before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched the area and found the three men sitting in a vehicle with its lights off in a neighborhood nearby. When they saw the officer, they took off and the chase began.

After the tires were flattened near Highway K and Highway N, the vehicle limped along, heading east on Highway 364 for a half-mile until it ran into a farm field. Three men in the car ran off. Officers chased them into the field and arrested them, police said.

A fourth person was arrested at the store. Police plan to seek charges Wednesday from the St. Charles County prosecutor. No injuries were reported.

