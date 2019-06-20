ST. LOUIS • Drivers on Chouteau Avenue slowed to gawk at a St. Louis police car with its front end crumpled into the entrance of Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar on Thursday evening.
According to police, the car was traveling down Chouteau when another driver cut off the police vehicle and the police car swerved to avoid a collision. An officer in need of aid call was issued at about 6 p.m. for the 2100 block of Chouteau.
The two officers inside the cruiser suffered minor injuries, police said. No one else was injured.
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar was open at the time of the crash, but only a couple of customers were inside. Hamilton's general manager, Pamela Moore, was behind the bar inside the restaurant when she heard the crash, saw flames and then got customers and employees out through a back entrance.
"Good lord, it sounded like the whole building was coming down," Moore said. "I did not expect to look up and see a car in our building."
Bystander Craig Varner took video moments after the crash.
The police car knocked a decorative pillar through the doorway of the restaurant. Co-owner Jason Arnold said he feels fortunate that no bystanders were hurt.
"In another hour, people would be coming in and out of that door, and that could have been a different story," Arnold said.